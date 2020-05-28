Putin, Qatari Emir Discuss Syria, Humanitarian Situation - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Qatari Emir Tamim Al Thani discussed on the phone the settlement in Syria and the importance of normalizing the humanitarian situation, the press service of the Kremlin said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Qatari Emir Tamim Al Thani discussed on the phone the settlement in Syria and the importance of normalizing the humanitarian situation, the press service of the Kremlin said Thursday.

"When discussing the Syrian settlement, the efficiency of Russia's effort in restoring independence and territorial integrity of the Syrian state was noted," the Kremlin said.

Putin and Al Thani discussed energy and investment as well as oil and gas market.

The two leaders agreed to continue cooperation on the 2022 World Cup that Qatar is set to host, taking over from Russia, which was the host in 2018.