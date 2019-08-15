UrduPoint.com
Putin, Qatari Emir Discussed Stability, Security In Persian Gulf By Phone - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 04:42 PM

Putin, Qatari Emir Discussed Stability, Security in Persian Gulf by Phone - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani discussed ensuring stability and security in the Persian Gulf region by phone, the Kremlin said in a statement Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani discussed ensuring stability and security in the Persian Gulf region by phone, the Kremlin said in a statement Thursday.

"Further development of Russian-Qatari cooperation in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, as well as issues of ensuring stability and security in the Persian Gulf region, were discussed," it said.

The sides also considered the schedule of bilateral contacts during the phone call requested by the Qatari side.

