Putin Qualifies Europe's Measures For Tackling Coronavirus As Reasonable

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 08:08 PM

Putin Qualifies Europe's Measures for Tackling Coronavirus as Reasonable

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) The emergency measures that European countries are implementing to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease are reasonable, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday, expressing hope that the response will be efficient.

"Complicated and sometimes even tough situations are emerging in other countries, including European countries. The number of infected people is growing significantly almost every day.

Emergency measures are being implemented in these countries, including quarantine, border closure, restrictions on public events, suspension of air travel and other kinds of travel. education facilities are operating in a special regime or are closed. Obviously, these measures are reasonable, they are motivated by objectively existing circumstances," Putin said at his meeting with the cabinet.

"Of course, we wish all our colleagues success on their way to fight this infection," Putin added.

