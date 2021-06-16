Putin Questions US Position to Speak on Human Rights When Guantanamo Bay Operating

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday questioned the United States' ability to speak on human rights issues while the Guantanamo Bay prison is still operational

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday questioned the United States' ability to speak on human rights issues while the Guantanamo Bay prison is still operational.

"On human rights. Guantanamo Bay is still open.

This is not in line with international law, US laws, nothing, but it still operates. CIA prisons were opened in different places, including European countries, and torture was carried out. What is this exactly? Is it human rights? I don't think so," Putin said in a post-summit presser.