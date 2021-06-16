UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Questions US Position To Speak On Human Rights When Guantanamo Bay Operating

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 11:44 PM

Putin Questions US Position to Speak on Human Rights When Guantanamo Bay Operating

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday questioned the United States' ability to speak on human rights issues while the Guantanamo Bay prison is still operational

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday questioned the United States' ability to speak on human rights issues while the Guantanamo Bay prison is still operational.

"On human rights. Guantanamo Bay is still open.

This is not in line with international law, US laws, nothing, but it still operates. CIA prisons were opened in different places, including European countries, and torture was carried out. What is this exactly? Is it human rights? I don't think so," Putin said in a post-summit presser.

Related Topics

Russia CIA Guantanamo Vladimir Putin United States

Recent Stories

Mohammed Al Bowardi, British Armed Forces Minister ..

48 minutes ago

COVID-19 Antibody Treatment Cuts Deaths 20% in Hos ..

9 seconds ago

ICAO Says Expects Report on Ryanair Incident at Co ..

10 seconds ago

Mountaineer Sirbaz feted for Everest ascent

12 seconds ago

Ehsas Programme to support unhealthy schools child ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Fully Sticks to International Obligations o ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.