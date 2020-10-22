UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Questions World's Future Where Arms Race Runs Unconstrained

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 09:24 PM

Putin Questions World's Future Where Arms Race Runs Unconstrained

The world will have no future if there are no constraints on the arms race, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) The world will have no future if there are no constraints on the arms race, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"In my opinion, the world will have no future if there are no limits on arms race. That's what everyone should think about, that's what we call for," Putin said at the Valdai Discussion Club.

Related Topics

World Russia Vladimir Putin Race

Recent Stories

NAB Lahore organizes declamation contest among stu ..

2 minutes ago

Israel delegation visited Sudan in push to normali ..

2 minutes ago

Malaysia unit of Goldman Sachs pleads guilty in 1M ..

2 minutes ago

Senate session adjourns due to lack of quorum

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister deputes ministers, advisers, specia ..

5 minutes ago

Amnesty denounces impunity for CAR warlords

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.