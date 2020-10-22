(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) The world will have no future if there are no constraints on the arms race, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"In my opinion, the world will have no future if there are no limits on arms race. That's what everyone should think about, that's what we call for," Putin said at the Valdai Discussion Club.