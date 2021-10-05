Putin, Rahmon Discuss Situation in Afghanistan - Kremlin

UrduPoint.com

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Tajik counterpart, Emomali Rahmon, discussed the situation in Afghanistan during a phone conversation on Tuesday, the Kremlin said

"During the phone conversation, Russian President Vladimir Putin warmly congratulated Tajik President Emomali Rahmon on his birthday.

Mutual disposition to comprehensively strengthen Russian-Tajik relations of strategic partnership and alliance was confirmed. The heads of state also discussed the latest developments in the situation in Afghanistan and agreed to remain in close contact," the Kremlin said in a statement.

