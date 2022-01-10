Putin, Rahmon Discuss Situation in Kazakhstan, Afghanistan - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Tajik counterpart, Emomali Rahmon, discussed the situation in Kazakhstan and Afghanistan during a phone conversation on Monday, the Kremlin said.

"In continuation of the extraordinary session of the CSTO Collective Security Council, Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon discussed some issues related to the situation in Kazakhstan during a phone conversation.

The timeliness and effectiveness of the CSTO assistance provided in accordance with the request of the Kazakh leadership were noted," the Kremlin said in a statement.

The presidents also talked about Afghanistan, including "the situation at the Tajik-Afghan border," the Kremlin added.