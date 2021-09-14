Putin, Rahmon Discussed Developments in Afghanistan, Bilateral Relations - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Tajik counterpart, Emomali Rahmon, discussed bilateral relations and developments in Afghanistan in their recent phone conversation, the Kremlin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Tajik counterpart, Emomali Rahmon, discussed bilateral relations and developments in Afghanistan in their recent phone conversation, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

"They also discussed some pressing issues related to bilateral relations, and the situation related to events in Afghanistan," the Kremlin said in a statement.