Putin, Rahmon Discussed Developments In Afghanistan, Bilateral Relations - Kremlin
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 02:18 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Tajik counterpart, Emomali Rahmon, discussed bilateral relations and developments in Afghanistan in their recent phone conversation, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.
"They also discussed some pressing issues related to bilateral relations, and the situation related to events in Afghanistan," the Kremlin said in a statement.