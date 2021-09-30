UrduPoint.com

Putin Raises Issue Of Restrictions On Russian Goods In Talks With Erdogan - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 32 seconds ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 03:24 PM

Putin Raises Issue of Restrictions on Russian Goods in Talks With Erdogan - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin raised the issue of Turkey's restrictions on Russian goods in talks with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin raised the issue of Turkey's restrictions on Russian goods in talks with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"Attention was drawn to the mutual restrictions that remain in the economy.

These are additional import duties, for example, which apply in Turkey to a number of metallurgical products, plywood, tires. President Putin raised this issue in the conversation with Erdogan," Peskov told reporters.

Putin and Erdogan held talks in Sochi on Wednesday. It was the first face-to-face meeting of the Russian president since his quarantine.

Related Topics

Import Russia Turkey Vladimir Putin Sochi Tayyip Erdogan

Recent Stories

IOC to Proceed With Case of Belarus' Sprinter Tima ..

IOC to Proceed With Case of Belarus' Sprinter Timanovskaya, Her Coaches at Tokyo ..

28 seconds ago
 US top general admits they have lost in Afghanista ..

US top general admits they have lost in Afghanistan

8 minutes ago
 Bulgaria's COVID-19 cases exceed 500,000

Bulgaria's COVID-19 cases exceed 500,000

29 seconds ago
 Putin, Erdogan Discussed Space Cooperation in Soch ..

Putin, Erdogan Discussed Space Cooperation in Sochi - Kremlin

31 seconds ago
 Paris Airports Resuming Operation After Electronic ..

Paris Airports Resuming Operation After Electronic Systems Failure - Aviation Au ..

34 seconds ago
 Heavy sugar stock seized

Heavy sugar stock seized

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.