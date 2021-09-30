Putin Raises Issue of Restrictions on Russian Goods in Talks With Erdogan - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin raised the issue of Turkey's restrictions on Russian goods in talks with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin raised the issue of Turkey's restrictions on Russian goods in talks with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"Attention was drawn to the mutual restrictions that remain in the economy.

These are additional import duties, for example, which apply in Turkey to a number of metallurgical products, plywood, tires. President Putin raised this issue in the conversation with Erdogan," Peskov told reporters.

Putin and Erdogan held talks in Sochi on Wednesday. It was the first face-to-face meeting of the Russian president since his quarantine.