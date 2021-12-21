Putin Raises Restrictions on RT in France During Conversation With Macron - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin raised the issue related to restrictions on RT in France during a phone conversation with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, on Tuesday, the Kremlin said.

"Vladimir Putin drew attention to the restrictions that the Russia Today information channel continues to be subject to in France. The hope was expressed that our channel will be provided with the same opportunities to work without any discrimination, which are provided to the French media in Russia," the Kremlin said in a statement.