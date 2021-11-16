Putin, Raisi Discuss Cooperation, COVID-19, Afghanistan, JCPOA - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart, Ebrahim Raisi, discussed cooperation, the COVID-19 response, Afghanistan and the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) during a phone conversation on Tuesday, the Kremlin said.

"The main issues of bilateral cooperation were considered, including the implementation of large joint investment projects, as well as interaction in the fight against the spread of coronavirus infection," the Kremlin said in a statement.

The Kremlin added that the presidents also talked about Syria and the JCPOA.

"Russia and Iran stand for its (JCPOA) full implementation within the initially agreed framework. Vladimir Putin expressed hope that the talks on this issue, scheduled for late November in Vienna, would be held in a constructive spirit," the Kremlin added.

"During the exchange of views on the situation in Afghanistan, the readiness to assist the establishment of peace and stability in this country was emphasized. The Russian President announced the planned delivery of Russian humanitarian aid to Kabul in the near future - food and essential goods," the Kremlin said.