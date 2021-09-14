UrduPoint.com

Putin, Raisi Discuss COVID-19 Response, JCPOA - Kremlin

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 05:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart, Ebrahim Raisi, discussed the COVID-19 response and the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) during a phone conversation on Tuesday, the Kremlin said.

"A phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi took place ... They reaffirmed their mutual readiness to strengthen mutually beneficial Russian-Iranian relations in various fields.

In particular, the successful development of trade and economic ties and well-established cooperation in the fight against the spread of coronavirus infection were noted," the Kremlin said in a statement, adding that the "situation around" the JCPOA was also discussed.

Putin and Raisi also talked about the work of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization amid Iran's participation in the upcoming Dushanbe summit as an observer. In addition, the presidents agreed on further contacts.

