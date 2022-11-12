UrduPoint.com

Putin, Raisi Discuss Enhancing Cooperation In Political, Economic Spheres - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 12, 2022 | 11:01 PM

Putin, Raisi Discuss Enhancing Cooperation in Political, Economic Spheres - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart, Ebrahim Raisi, discussed various issues on the bilateral agenda, focusing on bolstering cooperation in political and economic spheres, including transport, during a phone conversation on Saturday, the Kremlin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2022)

"A number of pressing matters on the bilateral agenda were discussed, with a focus on strengthening further cooperation in political, trade and economic fields, including transport and logistics," the Kremlin said in a statement.

The presidents also agreed to intensify contacts between the relevant Russian and Iranian agencies.

