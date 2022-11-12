Putin, Raisi Discuss Enhancing Cooperation in Political, Economic Spheres - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart, Ebrahim Raisi, discussed various issues on the bilateral agenda, focusing on bolstering cooperation in political and economic spheres, including transport, during a phone conversation on Saturday, the Kremlin said.

"A number of pressing matters on the bilateral agenda were discussed, with a focus on strengthening further cooperation in political, trade and economic fields, including transport and logistics," the Kremlin said in a statement.

The presidents also agreed to intensify contacts between the relevant Russian and Iranian agencies.