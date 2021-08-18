UrduPoint.com

Putin, Raisi Discuss Situation In Afghanistan - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 08:09 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart, Ebrahim Raisi, discussed the situation in Afghanistan during a phone conversation on Wednesday, the Kremlin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart, Ebrahim Raisi, discussed the situation in Afghanistan during a phone conversation on Wednesday, the Kremlin said.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone conversation with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi .

.. Much attention was paid to the events taking place in Afghanistan, readiness to contribute to the establishment of peace and stability in this country was expressed," the Kremlin said in a statement.

