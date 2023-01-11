Putin, Raisi Discuss Strengthening Bilateral Cooperation With Joint Projects - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi discussed bilateral issues, emphasizing further strengthening of cooperation through mutually beneficial projects, the Kremlin said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi discussed bilateral issues, emphasizing further strengthening of cooperation through mutually beneficial projects, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

Both presidents supported the consistent implementation of mutually beneficial projects in the energy and transport and logistics spheres, and agreed to hold several bilateral high-level meetings in the near future.