Putin, Raisi Discuss Strengthening Bilateral Cooperation With Joint Projects - Kremlin

Published January 11, 2023

Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi discussed bilateral issues, emphasizing further strengthening of cooperation through mutually beneficial projects, the Kremlin said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi discussed bilateral issues, emphasizing further strengthening of cooperation through mutually beneficial projects, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raisi. Topical issues of the Russian-Iranian agenda were discussed with an emphasis on further strengthening of the entire range of bilateral cooperation," the statement said.

Both presidents supported the consistent implementation of mutually beneficial projects in the energy and transport and logistics spheres, and agreed to hold several bilateral high-level meetings in the near future.

