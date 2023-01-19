UrduPoint.com

Putin, Raisi Discussed Cooperation In Energy, Transport Sectors; Syria - Kremlin

Putin, Raisi discussed Cooperation in Energy, Transport Sectors; Syria - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed by phone with his Iranian counterpart, Ebrahim Raisi, bilateral relations, including cooperation in the energy and transport sectors, as well as the situation in Syria, the Kremlin said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed by phone with his Iranian counterpart, Ebrahim Raisi, bilateral relations, including cooperation in the energy and transport sectors, as well as the situation in Syria, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi. Topical issues of bilateral relations, including cooperation in the energy and transport sectors, were discussed," the statement says.

Putin and Raisi also touched upon the situation in Syria, stressing the importance of continued coordination within the Astana process, the Kremlin said.

The parties also agreed to maintain contacts at various levels.

