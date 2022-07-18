(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2022) The Russian, Iranian and Turkish leaders ” Vladimir Putin, Ebrahim Raisi and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, respectively ” will discuss the normalization of the situation in the Syrian areas not controlled by Damascus during a meeting in Tehran, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Monday.

"We believe that special attention will be paid to the issues of normalizing the situation in the territories not controlled by the Syrian government ” the regions of Idlib and the Euphrates area," Ushakov said.

The US' activity in Syria's Euphrates area remains a destabilizing factor, the official said, noting that Washington continues to actively encourage separatism.