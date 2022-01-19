UrduPoint.com

Putin, Raisi Hail Ties At Decisive Moment For Iran Nuclear Deal

Sumaira FH Published January 19, 2022 | 08:53 PM

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi hailed bilateral ties during a meeting in Moscow Wednesday, as pressure mounts for a decision on the Iran nuclear deal.

Raisi said he had presented Moscow with draft documents on strategic cooperation that would cement joint collaboration for the next two decades.

