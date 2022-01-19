Putin, Raisi hail ties at decisive moment for Iran nuclear deal

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi hailed bilateral ties during a meeting in Moscow Wednesday, as pressure mounts for a decision on the Iran nuclear deal

Raisi said he had presented Moscow with draft documents on strategic cooperation that would cement joint collaboration for the next two decades.