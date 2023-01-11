Putin, Raisi Intend to Ensure Normalization of Situation in Syria - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi expressed their intention to ensure the normalization of the situation in Syria and restore its territorial integrity, the Kremlin said on Wednesday

"When discussing international issues, both sides gave a positive assessment of the close coordination established within the framework of the Astana process, which plays a key role in the settlement of the Syrian crisis. The intention was expressed to continue cooperation in order to normalize the situation in the Syrian Arab Republic and restore its territorial integrity," the statement said.