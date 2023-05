Putin, Raisi Partake in Ceremony of Signing Agreement on Building Rasht-Astara Railway

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin, together with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, takes part in the ceremony of signing an agreement on the construction of the Rasht-Astara railway via video link on Wednesday.

Russia is represented by Transport Minister Vitaly Saveliev, who will sign the agreement, while Iran by Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mehrdad Bazrpash.