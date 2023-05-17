Putin, Raisi Partake in Ceremony of Signing Agreement on Building Rasht-Astara Railway

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin, together with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, takes part in the ceremony of signing an agreement on the construction of the Rasht-Astara railway via video link on Wednesday.

Russia is represented by Transport Minister Vitaly Saveliev, who will sign the agreement, while Iran ” by Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mehrdad Bazrpash.