Putin, Raisi Plan to Discuss JCPOA, Joint Economic Projects, Other Issues - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart, Ebrahim Raisi, will discuss the implementation of joint economic projects and international issues, including the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), during the meeting on Thursday, the Kremlin said.

"It is planned to discuss the whole range of issues of bilateral cooperation, including the implementation of joint projects in the trade and economic sphere, as well as current international and regional issues. In addition, it is planned to pay attention to the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program," the Kremlin said in a statement.