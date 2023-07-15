Putin, Ramaphosa Agree to Discuss African Peace Deal on Ukraine at July Summit - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin held phone talks with his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa, and the sides agreed to continue discussing the African peace initiative on Ukraine at the upcoming Russia-Africa Summit, the Kremlin said on Saturday.

The Second Summit Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum will take place in St. Petersburg from July 27-28.

"At the initiative of South Africa, Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with President of the Republic of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa. Cyril Ramaphosa thanked for the warm welcome and constructive conversation about possible ways to resolve the situation around Ukraine during the June visit of leaders and representatives of a number of African states to St. Petersburg. The consideration of the African peace initiative will continue in conjunction with the Russia-Africa summit at the end of July," the Kremlin said in a statement.