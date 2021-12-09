Putin, Ramaphosa Discuss Omicron Coronavirus Variant - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa, discussed the cooperation of countries amid the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant during the phone conversation on Thursday, the Kremlin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa, discussed the cooperation of countries amid the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant during the phone conversation on Thursday, the Kremlin said.

"The discussion of the interaction of the two countries in the context of the identified new omicron variant of coronavirus was continued. An agreement was reached to send a group of Russian virologists, epidemiologists, researchers and doctors, as well as a sanitary-epidemiological laboratory and other medical equipment to South Africa in the very near future," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Ramaphosa expressed gratitude to Putin for the readiness of the Russian side for close cooperation in the COVID-19 response, the Kremlin added.