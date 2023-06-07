UrduPoint.com

Putin, Ramaphosa Discuss Preparations To Russia-Africa, BRICS Summits - Kremlin

Published June 07, 2023 | 09:55 PM

Putin, Ramaphosa Discuss Preparations to Russia-Africa, BRICS Summits - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa, discussing preparations to the upcoming second Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg and the BRICS summit in Johannesburg during a phone conversation on Wednesday, the Kremlin said.

"The course of preparations for the second Russia-Africa summit scheduled for the end of July in St. Petersburg and the upcoming BRICS summit in Johannesburg in August were also touched upon," the Kremlin said in a statement, adding that the presidents also agreed to continue close coordination of joint work at international platforms.

