Putin, Ramaphosa Discuss Preparations to Russia-Africa, BRICS Summits - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa, discussing preparations to the upcoming second Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg and the BRICS summit in Johannesburg during a phone conversation on Wednesday, the Kremlin said.

"The course of preparations for the second Russia-Africa summit scheduled for the end of July in St. Petersburg and the upcoming BRICS summit in Johannesburg in August were also touched upon," the Kremlin said in a statement, adding that the presidents also agreed to continue close coordination of joint work at international platforms.