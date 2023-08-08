Putin, Ramaphosa Discuss Russia-Africa Summit, BRICS, Trade Relations - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his South Africa counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa, discussed the recent Russia-Africa summit, the upcoming BRICS meeting, trade relations and other issues during a phone conversation on Tuesday, the Kremlin said

"Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa. The president of South Africa gave a positive assessment of the results of the recent Russia-Africa summit in St.

Petersburg, which will undoubtedly contribute to the further strengthening of cooperation between Russia and African countries," the Kremlin said in a statement.

The sides also discussed cooperation between Russia and South Africa with a focus on trade and investment ties.

Moreover, Putin and Ramaphosa have confirmed their readiness for further constructive cooperation on international agenda, including preparation for the upcoming BRICS summit in South Africa on August 23-24.