Putin, Ramaphosa Discuss Russia-South Africa Relations, Ukraine - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2023 | 08:25 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa, discussed Moscow-Pretoria relations and the conflict in Ukraine during a phone conversation on Friday, the Kremlin said

"At the initiative of the South African side, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. Topical issues of Russian-South African strategic partnership were discussed. The readiness was expressed to further intensify mutually beneficial ties in various fields," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin also supported Ramaphosa's idea to include a group of African leaders in the discussion of the prospects for the conflict resolution in Ukraine and outlined the fundamental assessment of the destructive line of Kiev regime and the West. The president mentioned that Russia was never against diplomacy as well.

The presidents also discussed preparation to the Russia-Africa summit in July and the BRICS meeting in August. In addition, Putin and Ramaphosa talked about the food security, and the Russian side confirmed readiness to supply grain and fertilizers to African nations.

