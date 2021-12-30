UrduPoint.com

Putin Ratifies Agreement With Tajikistan On Unified Regional Air Defense System

Sumaira FH Published December 30, 2021 | 09:08 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin ratified an agreement between Russia and Tajikistan on the creation of the United Regional Air Defense System

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin ratified an agreement between Russia and Tajikistan on the creation of the United Regional Air Defense System.

The corresponding Federal law is published on the official portal of legal information.

Ratification of the agreement fully meets the interests of Russian, its implementation will have a positive effect on ensuring military security, Andrey Kartapolov, the chairman of the State Duma's defense committee, told reporters.

