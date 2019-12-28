UrduPoint.com
Putin Ratifies Agreement With UAE On Transfer Of Convicts - Statement

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 46 seconds ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 11:45 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a federal law on ratification of the agreement with the United Arab Emirates on the transfer of convicts

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a federal law on ratification of the agreement with the United Arab Emirates on the transfer of convicts.

"To ratify the agreement between the Russian Federation and the United Arab Emirates on the transfer of persons sentenced to imprisonment, signed in the city of Moscow on June 26, 2019," the document published on the official Internet portal of legal information read.

The document is expected to facilitate the protection of rights and legitimate interests of Russian citizens.

In accordance with the agreement, a person sentenced to imprisonment on the territory of one of the parties may be transferred to the country of the other party to serve the sentence in the state of the convict's citizenship.

The host state ensures the continued serving of sentences in accordance with its own legislation. In addition, the agreement determines the conditions for the transfer of convicts, establishes requirements for the form and content of transfer requests and responses to them, as well as the procedure for executing requests.

After the transfer, the convicted person cannot be held liable or convicted in the state of execution of the sentence for the same acts that entailed the imposition of punishment in the state of sentencing.

