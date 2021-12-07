Putin Ratifies Prolongation of State Loan for Hungarian NPP Construction Until Late 2030

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law ratifying amendments to the agreement between the governments of Russia and Hungary on providing Budapest with a state loan worth 10 billion Euros ($11.

3 billion) to finance the construction of a nuclear power plant (NPP) in Hungary, stipulating an extension of the period for using the loan by 5 years - until the end of 2030.

The document was published on the official internet portal of legal information.

The intergovernmental protocol envisions the extension of the loan use period by 5 years - until the end of 2030 and setting the date for the start of repayment of the loan principal no later than March 15, 2031, while the final date of loan repayment - September 15, 2046 - remained unchanged.