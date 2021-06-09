Putin Ready for Any Format of Communication With Reporters After Biden Summit - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready for any format of communication with reporters after his upcoming summit with US President Joe Biden, he is willing to take part in a potential joint press conference and will certainly meet with the Kremlin pool of journalists, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said earlier that Washington was waiting for Putin's comments regarding communication with journalists after the summit, scheduled for June 16 in Geneva.

"President Putin is ready for any option, both with and without a joint press conference. The president is determined to communicate with the Kremlin pool anyway," Peskov said.