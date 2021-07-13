Putin Ready for Dialogue With Zelenskyy - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready for a dialogue with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but without discussing issues that are useless to talk about, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready for a dialogue with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but without discussing issues that are useless to talk about, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Putin's article on Ukraine was published by the Kremlin on Monday. In the article, the Russian president said that sovereign Ukraine has no place in the Western "Anti-Russia project," and Kiev is not just dependent on the West but is being controlled from the outside. Meanwhile, Zelenskyy said that he did not yet read the article in detail, adding that he is ready to discuss some points during a personal meeting with Putin.

"Of course, the president himself said that he is ready for a dialogue with President Zelenskyy. But, of course, excluding those topics that are absolutely useless to discuss at the bilateral level," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman mentioned that the article is written "in the spirit of respect for Ukrainian people and Ukraine".

"And the article also expressed regret due to the fact that now, in many ways, the fate of Ukraine is given to the management and at the mercy of foreigners. The elements of this external control are well known to all," Peskov added.