Putin Ready to Discuss Exchange of Prisoners of War With Ukraine More Actively - Nehammer

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2022) Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said on Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed readiness to discuss the exchange of prisoners of war with Ukraine more actively.

Nehammer also said that his phone conversation with Putin on Friday was "very intense and serious.

"The issue of the exchange of prisoners of war was also discussed with President Putin, which does not exist at the moment. The Russian president assured that he was ready to discuss this issue more actively again in negotiations with Ukraine and that progress must be made here," Nehammer told reporters.