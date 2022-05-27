UrduPoint.com

Putin Ready To Discuss Exchange Of Prisoners Of War With Ukraine More Actively - Nehammer

Sumaira FH Published May 27, 2022 | 08:42 PM

Putin Ready to Discuss Exchange of Prisoners of War With Ukraine More Actively - Nehammer

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said on Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed readiness to discuss the exchange of prisoners of war with Ukraine more actively

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2022) Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said on Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed readiness to discuss the exchange of prisoners of war with Ukraine more actively.

Nehammer also said that his phone conversation with Putin on Friday was "very intense and serious.

"

"The issue of the exchange of prisoners of war was also discussed with President Putin, which does not exist at the moment. The Russian president assured that he was ready to discuss this issue more actively again in negotiations with Ukraine and that progress must be made here," Nehammer told reporters.

Related Topics

Exchange Ukraine Russia Progress Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

CM visits martyred police constable's residence fo ..

CM visits martyred police constable's residence for condolence

1 minute ago
 Legendary climber Ali Raza Sadpra laid to rest

Legendary climber Ali Raza Sadpra laid to rest

1 minute ago
 FJWU organizes workshop on philosophy & techniques ..

FJWU organizes workshop on philosophy & techniques of quantitative research

1 minute ago
 CS visits Alkhidmat Drug Addicts Rehabilitation Ce ..

CS visits Alkhidmat Drug Addicts Rehabilitation Center

1 minute ago
 US Allows Wind-Down Transactions With Venezuela's ..

US Allows Wind-Down Transactions With Venezuela's PDVSA Through December 1 - Tre ..

1 minute ago
 Putin Briefs Nehammer on Work on Safety of Navigat ..

Putin Briefs Nehammer on Work on Safety of Navigation in Azov, Black Seas - Krem ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.