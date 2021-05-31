UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Ready To Discuss Rights In Russia, US With Biden: Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 07:02 PM

Putin ready to discuss rights in Russia, US with Biden: Moscow

President Vladimir Putin is ready to discuss a range of rights issues with his US counterpart Joe Biden when they meet next month, including the "persecution" of those behind the US Capitol riot, Moscow said Monday

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :President Vladimir Putin is ready to discuss a range of rights issues with his US counterpart Joe Biden when they meet next month, including the "persecution" of those behind the US Capitol riot, Moscow said Monday.

Biden on Sunday pledged to press the Kremlin chief to uphold human rights when they meet in Geneva in mid-June for their first summit.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told reporters on Monday that Moscow would not shy away from discussing any issue at the summit and Putin could raise the January 6 protests in support of Biden's predecessor Donald Trump.

"Of course, we will be ready to discuss everything, including problems that exist in the United States," Lavrov told reporters. He said Russia was monitoring the "persecution" of those behind the January 6 riot at the US Capitol.

"A lot of interesting things are happening there," he said, adding that Russia wanted to discuss "protection of opposition rights" in the United States.

The face-to-face summit meeting between Putin and Biden comes amid the biggest crisis in ties between the two countries since the end of the Cold War.

Ahead of parliamentary elections in September, Russian authorities are ramping up pressure on the already embattled opposition.

Putin's leading domestic opponent, Alexei Navalny, is in prison, serving two-and-a-half years in a penal colony on old fraud charges he says are politically motivated, and authorities are gearing up to outlaw his political network.

Tensions between US and Russia are also high over Ukraine and Belarus, which caused an uproar last week after authorities forced a European passenger plane to land in Minsk and arrested a dissident journalist.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Trump Minsk Vladimir Putin Geneva Belarus United States January September Sunday From Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE, Saudi nuclear regulators share nuclear expert ..

6 minutes ago

Philippines wants close cooperation with UAE to ac ..

6 minutes ago

Russian Metallurgists Must Refund $1.3Bln of 2020 ..

4 minutes ago

Riphah University organizes 3rd Int'l E-Conference ..

4 minutes ago

TII&#039;s Secure Systems Research Centre joins Li ..

1 hour ago

At least 50 dead in two attacks in eastern DR Cong ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.