Putin Ready To Hold Joint Press Conference With Biden After Summit - Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 48 seconds ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 02:00 AM

Putin Ready to Hold Joint Press Conference With Biden After Summit - Spokesman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to participate in a joint press conference with US President Joe Biden after their summit next week, but is open to any alternatives, including holding a press conference on his own, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with CNN on Friday.

"We heard about such a possibility [to hold a joint press conference] from our American counterparts, but we are still waiting for final confirmation, but since the very beginning President Putin has been open to any alternatives," Peskov said when asked to comment about reports that there would not be a joint press conference after the summit.

The Kremlin's spokesman added that Putin was ready to participate in a joint press conference or hold one of his own in Geneva after the summit while the format of a potential conference is still being negotiated.

The summit will take place on Wednesday and is expected to be one of the central meetings of the US president during his trip to Europe. However, it remains to be seen whether the summit will yield improvements in the bilateral relations.

More Stories From World

