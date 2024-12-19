Open Menu

Putin Ready To Meet Trump 'anytime' To Talk Ukraine Deal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 19, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday he was ready for talks "anytime" with US President-elect Donald Trump, who has touted his ability to strike a Ukraine peace deal within hours of coming to office.

Trump, who will return to the White House in January, has stoked fears in Kyiv that he could force Ukraine to accept peace on terms favourable to Moscow.

Holding his annual end-of-year press conference, the Kremlin leader said his troops held the upper hand across the battlefield, but was forced to admit he does not know when Russia will take back the western Kursk region where Ukrainian troops launched an incursion in August.

Asked about Trump's overtures regarding a possible peace deal, Putin said he would welcome a meeting with the incoming Republican.

"I don't know when I'm going to see him. He isn't saying anything about it. I haven't talked to him in more than four years. I am ready for it, of course. Any time," Putin said.

"If we ever have a meeting with President-elect Trump, I am sure we'll have a lot to talk about," he said, adding that Russia was ready for "negotiations and compromises".

