Putin Ready to Meet Ukrainian Leader as Bilateral Relations Need Improvement - Peskov

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2021) KAMCHATSKIY, September 5 (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin clearly confirmed his readiness to hold a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as the relations between the nations need to be improved, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday, adding that Kiev on its part shows no intention to mend ties.

"If we are talking about the political will of President Putin, he has clearly confirmed and re-confirmed that he is ready to meet [with Zelenskyy], that he thinks that this deplorable state of the Russian-Ukrainian relations is not any good and should be fixed. But we do not see the same mutual political will from Kiev," Peskov said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 broadcaster at the "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" TV-show.

The spokesman has also said that Crimea can not be on the agenda of the talks between the leaders, and the progress on this issue has not been made yet.

"The matter is that the topic of Crimea does not exist for us. And the office of the Ukrainian president tells us that Zelenskyy wants to discuss Crimea. Well, Crimea from what point of view? Clearly, not from the viewpoint that it is a Russian region.

And in this case it can not be an item on the agenda of the talks," Peskov said.

Peskov added that the russophobic approach dominates in Kiev now, and everybody who does not share this approach is under house arrest.

"We see that unfortunately those forces in Ukraine who possess a more balanced approach and who are advocates for discussion of the most pressing issues with Russia are under house arrest now ... And court only extends this house arrest," the spokesman noted.

Kremlin spokesman concluded that Putin on behalf of Russia has confirmed again the intention to normalize relations with Ukraine.

"The president said that Ukrainians should deal with their presidents by themselves, and they should assess the results of their work and vote for those who they want to see as the [head] of their country. So, let it remain a prerogative of the Ukrainian people, while we can only state that the Russian Federation in the person of President Putin confirms one more time its willingness to move to the normalization of the relations with Ukraine," Peskov told the interviewer.