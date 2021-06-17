UrduPoint.com
Putin Ready To Meet With Zelenskyy, But No Steps Made To Arrange Negotiations - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 57 seconds ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 03:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin is still ready to hold a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but no specific steps have been taken so far to arrange the negotiations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"President Putin has already stated his readiness to meet with President Zelenskyy. He said this publicly, and I am confident that nothing changed. However, as we know, no exact steps have been taken yet toward arranging the meeting," Peskov told reporters.

