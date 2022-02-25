UrduPoint.com

Putin Ready To Send Delegation To Minsk For Ukraine Talks: Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 25, 2022 | 07:05 PM

Putin ready to send delegation to Minsk for Ukraine talks: Kremlin

The Kremlin on Friday said President Vladimir Putin was ready to send a delegation to Belarus for talks with Ukraine, as Russian forces approached Kyiv on the second day of Moscow's invasion

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :The Kremlin on Friday said President Vladimir Putin was ready to send a delegation to Belarus for talks with Ukraine, as Russian forces approached Kyiv on the second day of Moscow's invasion.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Russian leader was "ready" to send a high-level delegation "for talks with a Ukrainian delegation" to Belarusian capital Minsk, which has previously hosted rounds of peace talks over the Ukraine crisis.

He said Putin's ally, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, told him that he would "create the conditions" for such a summit.

Russia has thousands of troops stationed in Belarus, and Ukraine said it was being attacked from several sides -- including from Belarus.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had repeatedly called for talks with the Russian leader during a weeks-long diplomatic push in which Western countries tried to deter Putin from launching an attack.

Hours before Putin announced he was sending troops to Ukraine, Zelensky said he tried to call the Kremlin chief but "there was no answer, only silence".

As Russian troops closed in on Kyiv on Friday, Zelensky issued a new statement urging talks.

"I would like to address the President of the Russian Federation once again. Fighting is going on all over Ukraine. Let's sit down at the negotiating table to stop the deaths of people," he said.

Putin announced the start of a military operation against Ukraine in the hourly hours of Thursday, when Moscow was asleep.

He did so after recognising two pro-Moscow separatist republics in eastern Ukraine as independent.

The West has imposed a barrage of international sanctions on Moscow in response, but Ukraine has said it should do more.

Related Topics

Attack Ukraine Moscow Russia Minsk Vladimir Putin Belarus All From

Recent Stories

Sexton on bench as Carbery starts for Ireland agai ..

Sexton on bench as Carbery starts for Ireland against Italy

3 minutes ago
 Jinnah Gold Polo Cup: DS Polo/Rizvi's, Diamond Pai ..

Jinnah Gold Polo Cup: DS Polo/Rizvi's, Diamond Paints in final

3 minutes ago
 NADRA starts two new facilitation centers in remot ..

NADRA starts two new facilitation centers in remote parts of GB

3 minutes ago
 Capacity of ETEA increased by 500 percent: Minster ..

Capacity of ETEA increased by 500 percent: Minster

3 minutes ago
 PSL 7 Play-off 3 (Eliminator II) Lahore Qalandars ..

PSL 7 Play-off 3 (Eliminator II) Lahore Qalandars Vs. Islamabad United Live Scor ..

1 hour ago
 Infinix Launches ZERO 5G Featuring 6nm 5G Master P ..

Infinix Launches ZERO 5G Featuring 6nm 5G Master Processor and Uni-Curve design

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>