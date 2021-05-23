Putin Ready to Talk of Cooperation on Crimea, Not Its Status, With Zelenskyy - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2021) KAMCHATSKY, Russia, May 23 (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to discuss Crimea in terms of cooperation across border with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but not the peninsula's status, the spokesman for the Kremlin, Dmitry Peskov, said Sunday.

"There are some dead-end situations. Our Ukrainian partners want, for example... They say, let's discuss Crimea.

And if it means discussing the development of the cooperation on the border ” Russian regions are working with many foreign countries on cooperation across the border ” Putin is ready [to discuss that], I'm sure. But if it means discussing something else, and not Crimea as a Russian region, there is no way that will be discussed," Peskov told Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

The Kremlin spokesman added that there was still a lot to prepare for the meeting of the two leaders.