Putin Reaffirms Call For Russia To Become Self-Reliant For All Vaccines

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 03:00 PM

Putin Reaffirms Call for Russia to Become Self-Reliant for All Vaccines

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin has reaffirmed a call for Russia to become self-reliant for all Vaccines and medical products in case a new pandemic emerges.

"We must have a powerful, reliable shield in the field of sanitary and biological safety.

We now understand what it is. We must ensure the self-reliance of Russia in the production of the entire spectrum of vaccines, substances for pharmaceuticals, including drugs against infections resistant to the current generation of antibiotics," Putin said.

More Stories From World

