Putin Reaffirms Call for Russia to Become Self-Reliant for All Vaccines

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin has reaffirmed a call for Russia to become self-reliant for all Vaccines and medical products in case a new pandemic emerges.

"We must have a powerful, reliable shield in the field of sanitary and biological safety.

We now understand what it is. We must ensure the self-reliance of Russia in the production of the entire spectrum of vaccines, substances for pharmaceuticals, including drugs against infections resistant to the current generation of antibiotics," Putin said.