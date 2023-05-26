Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday reaffirmed Moscow's readiness for dialogue on Ukraine during a conversation with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the Kremlin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday reaffirmed Moscow's readiness for dialogue on Ukraine during a conversation with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the Kremlin said.

"The president of Russia gave a fundamental assessment of the development of the situation around Ukraine, while confirming the openness of the Russian side to dialogue on the political and diplomatic track, which is still blocked by Kiev and its Western sponsors," the Kremlin said, adding that the conversation was constructive and substantive.

The sides also discussed "the Russian-Brazilian strategic partnership" and expressed interested in its "further progressive development."

"In addition, issues related to joint work within the BRICS and other multilateral platforms were considered," the Kremlin said, adding that Lula shared his impressions of participation in the recent G7 summit in Japan.