Putin Reaffirms Russia's Population Growth As Cabinet's Top Priority

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 02:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) The Russian government sees the nation's population growth as its top priority, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"Preservation of people is our top national priority. This priority determines all provisions of the refreshed constitution," Putin said in his annual address to the parliament.

"Our strategy is to again achieve a sustainable population growth, and ensure that average life expectancy in Russia will total 78 by 2030," he added.

World

