Putin Reaffirms to Vucic Position on Kosovo Problem Solution, Subject to UNSC Approval

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) During a phone conversation, Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed his position on the development of a balanced solution to the Kosovo problem, which must be approved by the UN Security Council, to his Serbian counterpart, Aleksandar Vucic, the Kremlin said.

"The President of Serbia briefed on his assessments of the current situation in the Kosovo settlement, taking into account his contacts with foreign partners. The Russian side reaffirmed its principled position regarding the development of a balanced solution to the Kosovo problem, which should be approved by the UN Security Council. It was noted that Serbia may further count on Russia's support in this and other important issues," the statement says.