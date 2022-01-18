UrduPoint.com

Putin Received Invitation To Visit Croatia, No Decision On Dates Yet - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid Published January 18, 2022 | 03:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin has received the invitation to visit Croatia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, adding that there is no decision on dates yet.

"It (the invitation) was handed over, if I'm not mistaken, through diplomatic channels, so far there are no decisions on the timing," Peskov told reporters.

