Putin Receives Bosnia's Wanted Serb Leader Dodik In Kremlin
Faizan Hashmi Published April 02, 2025 | 12:00 AM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday received the wanted leader of Bosnia's ethnic Serbs, Milorad Dodik, in the Kremlin, a day after Dodik had announced a visit to Moscow.
The Kremlin showed footage of Putin shaking hands with Dodik in a Kremlin hall, saying he was "very happy" to see him in the Russian capital.
Dodik is the target of an arrest warrant over accusations of seeking to secede and flouting the constitution. Bosnian prosecutors had issued an international warrant for his arrest last week.
The Kremlin aired footage of the Russian leader -- himself the target of an international warrant for his actions in Ukraine -- greeting Dodik and smiling.
"Dear Mr President, I am very happy to see you in Moscow," Putin said in the short clip published by the Kremlin.
Dodik is a Russian ally and the head of Bosnia's Serb-dominated Republika Srpska statelet.
On Monday, he issued a video from Moscow in which he praised Putin.
He travelled to Russia despite the international arrest warrant against him issued by the deeply divided country's central prosecutors.
Since the end of the 1990s conflict, Bosnia has been split into semi-autonomous halves -- Republika Srpska and a Muslim-Croat federation.
Dodik, 66, has several times threatened to take the Serb entity out of Bosnia.
Despite the warrant, Dodik had earlier visited Serbia and Israel.
Russia has close historical ties with Serbia.
Recent Stories
El-Sisi, Trump discuss regional mediation efforts in phone call
European Parliament approves aid package for Egypt, Jordan
European Commission plans to expand Europol’s role
EDGE launches UNMASK strategic cyber solution to counter digital crime
UAE President offers condolences to Ruler of Umm Al Quwain on passing of his mot ..
National Ambulance responds to over 22k emergency medical cases in Q1 2025
European Commission President: 'Together, we will always defend Europe against U ..
Myanmar children facing severe trauma after earthquake: UNICEF
408 humanitarian workers killed in Gaza since October 2023: UNRWA
Dozens killed, injured in ongoing Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
UAQ Ruler receives condolences on passing of his Mother
Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 2,719
More Stories From World
-
Putin receives Bosnia's wanted Serb leader Dodik in Kremlin9 seconds ago
-
Myanmar quake toll passes 2,700, nation halts to honour victims20 minutes ago
-
Death toll 21 in India firework factory blast: officials30 minutes ago
-
Samarkand Summit to mark historic milestone in Central Asia-EU Relations: Uzbek president50 minutes ago
-
Last US soldier who went missing in Lithuania found dead: US army2 hours ago
-
Digging for box office gold, 'A Minecraft Movie' hits cinemas3 hours ago
-
Thailand rescue dogs double as emotional support4 hours ago
-
UN says has seen no blockage of aid to Myanmar quake victims4 hours ago
-
Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan sign historic treaty for regional cooperation, mutual prosperity4 hours ago
-
Haaland ruled out for up to seven weeks: Man City boss Guardiola5 hours ago
-
Myanmar holds minute of silence for more than 2,000 quake dead7 hours ago
-
Facing US tariffs, Canadians hunt for business in Europe7 hours ago