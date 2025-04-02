Putin Receives Bosnia's Wanted Serb Leader Dodik In Kremlin
Muhammad Irfan Published April 02, 2025 | 02:10 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday received the wanted leader of Bosnia's ethnic Serbs, Milorad Dodik, in the Kremlin, a day after Dodik had announced a visit to Moscow.
The Kremlin showed footage of Putin shaking hands with Dodik in a Kremlin hall, saying he was "very happy" to see him in the Russian capital.
Dodik is the target of an arrest warrant over accusations of seeking to secede and flouting the constitution. Bosnian prosecutors had issued an international warrant for his arrest last week.
The Kremlin aired footage of the Russian leader -- himself the target of an international warrant for his actions in Ukraine -- greeting Dodik and smiling.
"Dear Mr President, I am very happy to see you in Moscow," Putin said in the short clip published by the Kremlin.
Dodik is a Russian ally and the head of Bosnia's Serb-dominated Republika Srpska statelet.
He later said on social media that he held his "26th meeting" with Putin, whom he said he had backing from, calling Russia a "guarantor" of peace in Bosnia.
"Russia will advocate for the ending and cessation of the work of international institutions, especially the fake high representative, or, as he says, the illegitimate representative," Dodik added.
On Monday, he issued a video from Moscow in which he praised Putin.
He travelled to Russia despite the international arrest warrant against him issued by the deeply divided country's central prosecutors.
In an interview with Radio Television of Republika Srpska (RTRS) after the meeting with Putin, Dodik refuted rumours about his alleged intention to stay in Russia.
"Milorad Dodik will not go anywhere. They are trying to stop my international activities. I will go back nicely, as I left. Do you think they can stop my return?" Dodik said.
"On Saturday I will be in Banja Luka in a meeting we are organising to introduce our leadership with everything and analyse it further," he added.
Since the end of the 1990s conflict, Bosnia has been split into semi-autonomous halves -- Republika Srpska and a Muslim-Croat federation.
Dodik, 66, has several times threatened to take the Serb entity out of Bosnia.
Despite the warrant, Dodik had earlier visited Serbia and Israel.
Russia has close historical ties with Serbia.
bur/dd/giv
Recent Stories
DEWA reduces carbon emissions through improvement in electricity, water producti ..
UN warns of worsening health crisis in Myanmar after devastating earthquake
Thani Al-Zeyoudi emphasises role of scientific research in shaping future indust ..
Severe storms batter Greek islands for second day
Death toll from wildfires in Korea rises to 31
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 April 2025
El-Sisi, Trump discuss regional mediation efforts in phone call
European Parliament approves aid package for Egypt, Jordan
European Commission plans to expand Europol’s role
EDGE launches UNMASK strategic cyber solution to counter digital crime
UAE President offers condolences to Ruler of Umm Al Quwain on passing of his mot ..
More Stories From World
-
Putin receives Bosnia's wanted Serb leader Dodik in Kremlin5 minutes ago
-
South Korea court to rule Friday on president impeachment25 minutes ago
-
US approves $5.58 bn fighter jet sale to Philippines25 minutes ago
-
El Salvador's Bukele flaunts 'iron fist' alliance with Trump25 minutes ago
-
'Give me a break': Trump tariffs threaten Japan auto sector35 minutes ago
-
Like 'living in hell': Quake-hit Mandalay monastery clears away rubble35 minutes ago
-
'Outstanding' Hay shines as New Zealand seal Pakistan ODI series55 minutes ago
-
South Korea mobilising 'all resources' for violence-free Yoon verdict55 minutes ago
-
Greece to spend big on 'historic' military shake up55 minutes ago
-
Trump set to unleash 'Liberation Day' tariffs55 minutes ago
-
'Image whisperers' bring vision to the blind at Red Cross museum55 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Cup result55 minutes ago