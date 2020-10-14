Putin Receives Detailed Information on Situation in Kyrgyzstan - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin is being briefed in detail on the situation in Kyrgyzstan, including on the visit there of deputy head of the presidential administration, Dmitry Kozak, the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said Wednesday.

"The president is being constantly briefed in detail about all contacts with Kyrgyzstan, including the contacts of the visit of deputy head of administration Kozak in Bishkek," Peskov told reporters.