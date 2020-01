Putin Receives Info on Coronavirus Spread Prevention Every Day - Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said Thursday that President Vladimir Putin received information about coronavirus prevention measures every day

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said Thursday that President Vladimir Putin received information about coronavirus prevention measures every day.

"To date, not a single case of this dangerous disease has been registered in Russia. We must certainly do everything to protect our people. The president held a meeting on the issue, and we report to him on a daily basis," Mishustin said at a cabinet meeting.