UrduPoint.com

Putin Receives Nasal COVID-19 Vaccine

Umer Jamshaid 18 seconds ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 06:00 PM

Putin Receives Nasal COVID-19 Vaccine

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that he has received a nasal COVID-19 vaccine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that he has received a nasal COVID-19 vaccine.

"The next day, after a conversation with Denis Yuryevich (Logunov, the deputy head of the Gamaleya center), he himself administered the second part of this procedure to me, namely this nasal powder," Putin told a government meeting, adding that he felt no side effects.

Speaking about his revaccination, Putin mentioned that his antibody titer fell six months after the COVID-19 vaccination and experts advised him to take a booster dose.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Government

Recent Stories

U.S. Embassy Partners with Pakistani Women’s Rig ..

U.S. Embassy Partners with Pakistani Women’s Rights Activist to Launch 16 Days ..

4 minutes ago
 Air University committed to produce world class cy ..

Air University committed to produce world class cyber security experts

13 minutes ago
 IMF agreement to avert threat of bankruptcy: Mian ..

IMF agreement to avert threat of bankruptcy: Mian Zahid Hussain

18 minutes ago
 Punjab minister visits Pakistan Pavilion at Dubai ..

Punjab minister visits Pakistan Pavilion at Dubai Expo

19 seconds ago
 UN/IPC jointly organizes pictorial exhibition at S ..

UN/IPC jointly organizes pictorial exhibition at SABS Jamshoro

21 seconds ago
 SCCI seeks participation of business community in ..

SCCI seeks participation of business community in training

22 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.