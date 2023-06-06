Putin Receives Reports on Situation Around Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin receives reports from the Defense Ministry and other authorities in connection with the situation around the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the upper part of the Kakhovka plant was destroyed by shelling, but the reservoir's dam itself was not destroyed.

The city authorities later said that the structure of the dam was partially destroyed by shelling, causing then the destruction of three spans under water pressure. The evacuation of civilians from flooded coastal zones started.

"Of course, the president receives reports from the Ministry of Defense and other services about what is happening around the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant,' Peskov told reporters.